If your product or service targets customers in a local area, sending them direct mail postcards is a great way to get their attention. Similar to Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM), Local Mail is an incredibly easy way to market locally. Simply create a design and choose which postal delivery routes you want to target. We'll then print and hand over your mailers to USPS to deliver in your chosen zip codes and delivery routes.

Create a beautiful postcard with our design editor

Our simple to use design editor helps you easily create custom postcard designs. We offer a wide range of customizable templates to get you started. If you already have a pre-made design, you can easily upload that too.

Precisely target local markets

No mailing list required! Instead, select zip codes or postal routes you want to target. We even provide demographic data on each route to help you narrow your targeting. Whichever routes you choose, we'll send your postcards to every business and/or residence on it.

Track your campaign's progress

Skip the headache of visiting the post office. When your campaign is complete, simply checkout. Within 6-10 business days your campaign will reach recipients. You can track its progress through Mailjoy.

Start growing your customer base in local markets

From checkout to delivered in less than 10 business days

Potential ways to use Local Mail

Reach potential customers near you

If you're a local business and your ideal customers are nearby, it's a way to announce promotions and let them know who you are.

Promote a nearby event

If you're hosting an event and you're targeting a more general audience, send postcards to promote it to people nearby.

Announce products in a new market

If your product is in multiple markets and you're launching in a new one, send postcards to drive awareness.

Target based on demographics

If your product targets certain demographics, use Local Mail's route data to help you find postal delivery routes with your ideal customers.

Why Mailjoy local mail

Low minimum campaign size

Send local mail campaigns with as little as 500 recipients. This can be from routes in multiple zip codes across the country.

Lightning fast turnaround

Your campaign is shipped within days of placing it. Mailers will reach your recipients’ mailbox in 6-8 business days.

Scalable, transparent pricing

No pricing surprises. Our mailer costs include print and postage. The more you send, the lower your cost per mailer.

Full color mailers

We only print high quality, full color postcards. You have full design control over the front and back. Local mail is only available in 11” x 6”.

Mail made simple

Design. Target. Send. Mailjoy is completely self-service. Using mail as a marketing channel has never been this simple or data-driven.

A single view of mail as a channel

We provide a central dashboard for you to view and manage all mail campaigns you create through Mailjoy.

