The easiest way to mail potential customers in an area

If your product or service targets customers in a local area, sending them direct mail postcards is a great way to get their attention. Similar to Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM), Local Mail is an incredibly easy way to market locally. Simply create a design and choose which postal delivery routes you want to target. We'll then print and hand over your mailers to USPS to deliver in your chosen zip codes and delivery routes.